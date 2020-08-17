Advertisement

North Carolina man killed in Grayson County crash

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified a man killed in a Friday crash in Grayson County.

At 11:50 p.m. August 14, police were called to the single-vehicle on New River Parkway (Route 21) just north of Hardin Road.

Police say Carlos Hernandez, 38, of Sparta, NC, was killed when he ran off the side of the road in a Chevrolet Cavalier, hit a guardrail, overcorrected and hit a tree.

Hernandez died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

