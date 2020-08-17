Advertisement

Police: Louisiana cab driver killed by impaired driver was set to retire Monday

Kevin Lewis, 27, is facing numerous charges after a deadly Louisiana crash.
Kevin Lewis, 27, is facing numerous charges after a deadly Louisiana crash.(Slidell Police/WVUE)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL. La. (Gray News) - A Louisiana cab driver, set to retire on Monday, was killed early Saturday morning by a suspected impaired driver, according to the Slidell Police Department.

A police spokesman says around 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 15), Byron Rhodes, 63, was traveling east on Highway 190W near N. Harrison Road.

A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 27-year-old, Kevin Lewis was traveling west on Highway 190W.

Lewis crossed the center line, and struck Rhodes’ 2005 Nissan pickup truck, head-on. Rhodes was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Rhodes was traveling to his last weekend shift at a local cab company before retiring on Monday.

“Another senseless death at the hands of an impaired driver,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “We’ve had multiple serious crashes recently due to impaired driving, including the student driver and instructor this past week. I have instructed our officers to increase traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for impaired driving. We preach it over and over to get a ride from an Uber, Lyft, or a cab…and now, Mr. Rhodes, a cab driver, is dead because of a selfish person behind the wheel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhodes family. Be rest assured that justice will be served.”

Lewis was arrested and charged with: Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Usage. Lewis was booked into the Slidell City Jail but has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bedford County launches $1M ‘Back to Business’ program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Small businesses that are eligible could get a $5,000 grant.

National Politics

Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
As the party gathers virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, the possibility of President Donald Trump's reelection has become Democrats' unifying and energizing force.

National Politics

Proposed effort could revive Mississippi’s rebel-themed flag

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers of a group called Let Mississippi Vote said they are starting an initiative to put the retired flag and three other flag designs on the statewide ballot.

National

Local law enforcement pulls out of DNC security

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National Politics

Let Mississippi Vote Rally

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Organizers of a group called Let Mississippi Vote said they are starting an initiative to put the retired flag and three other flag designs on the statewide ballot.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials at universities around the United States are scrambling to deal with COVID-19 clusters at the start of the fall semester.

National

University of Alabama students partying at bars without masks sparks concern

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
University of Alabama partying at bars without masks prompted the university's athletic director to voice concerns over whether campus can stay healthy for fall sports, including football.

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

Lawmakers to scrutinize USPS issues

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service.

National Politics

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

National

Review cites ‘operational failures’ in Smollett prosecution

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.