Roanoke and Danville in the running for All-America City Award

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke and Danville are finalists for this year's All-America City Awards, and this week they hope to convince the judges they have earned the honor.

Monday morning, it was Roanoke’s turn.

Instead of presenting in person in Denver, city leaders made their pitch virtually from Charter Hall.

They highlighted the work of community partners who are improving access to health care and healthy food, and helping to build stronger neighborhoods.

Bob Cowell is Roanoke’s City Manager.

“I think what we set out to do is highlight all the hard work that these organizations are doing,” Cowell told WDBJ7. “With these awards the city gets to be the applicant for the award, and it’s kind of associated with the city, but very, very few of the award winners are actually tied to the city programs.”

“They are all these collaborative efforts just like you had today,” he said, “so I feel really good that we get one more chance to celebrate what the community is actually doing, in this case in the area of health and well-being.”

Danville will make its presentation on Tuesday. And the National Civic League will announce the awards on Wednesday night.

