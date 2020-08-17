Roanoke City Public Schools surprises grand prize winner

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City middle schooler is celebrating a summer full of stories.

In a surprise presentation, Molly Murdock learned Monday that she was the grand prize winner of the school district's summer reading program.

That means she is taking home a $500 Amazon gift card.

The soon-to-be seventh grader said she loves to read and already knows where part of her money will go towards.

"Well I definitely want to get some books with it, but I don't know about the rest," Murdock said.

Roanoke City Public Schools said in total they had more than 200 winners and gave out more than 11-thousand dollars in prizes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.