Roanoke Police investigating early Sunday shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for information about a shooting reported early Sunday.

About 2:30 a.m. August 16, police were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where a man with a gunshot wound had been taken. Police have not determined where the shooting took place, they say, because the victim hasn’t been cooperative regarding details. No one has been arrested.

Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

