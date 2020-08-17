Ten more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten additional inmates at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, making a total of 14 cases.

The results come after the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office announced August 13 that all inmates would be tested, following positive tests of four inmates and 14 staffers.

The sheriff’s office said 389 inmates were tested August 14, and ten of them tested positive. Currently, there are no hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among inmates or staff.

The inmates who tested positive have been moved to designated quarantine housing and are under the supervision and care of jail and medical staff.

The sheriff’s office said its facility does not allow for complete social distancing within housing units, but the department is doing its best to educate inmates on the importance of safety measures, such as wearing a mask.

For now, testing at the jail is complete. The sheriff’s office said it is following VDH guidelines to determined whether further testing is needed. Roanoke Sheriff’s Office staff, contractors and vendors will be tested throughout the week.

For COVID-19 specific questions regarding the Roanoke City Jail, you can call 540-853-1761 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

