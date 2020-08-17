University of Lynchburg president and husband donate $25,000 for endowed scholarship

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The president of the University of Lynchburg and her husband have made a large donation to the university.

President Alison Morrison-Shetlar and her husband Robert gave $25,000 to the university.

That gift will be used to help fund an endowed scholarship for students in good academic standing and who are in financial need.

Morrison-Shetlar says they wanted to make that contribution because of her experience as a first-generation college student.

“I’m first-generation and by coming from a relatively modest background, and really without funding from grants and scholarships, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Morrison-Shetlar.

She also encourages other people to donate to help fund higher education.

