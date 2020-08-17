UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Law reported today that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, just days before classes were set to begin.

The school sent an email to the law school community on Sunday informing them of the confirmed positive test. The ill student is reportedly self-isolating in Charlottesville, and is receiving care for the virus. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is already at work contact tracing to identify anyone the infected student came into contact with.

“VDH is leading the effort to identify individuals who were in close contact with the student, reaching out to those individuals, and arranging for their quarantine, if necessary,” said in the email to the community. “University and Law School staff are also working to notify and support potentially affected members of our community. We are encouraged by how the health and safety protocols have operated in this case to minimize the spread of the disease and to help the student who became infected in a prompt and effective manner.”

Classes at UVA Law were set to begin this week for first-year, or 1L, law students. Orientation for those students was set to begin on Monday, with classes beginning on Wednesday. Upperclassmen 2L and 3L students are set to begin class on August 26. The law school is offering a mix of in-person and online instruction, with students able to choose for themselves whether they wanted to take class physically or virtually.

All students had been required to self-test for COVID-19 before returning to grounds. It is unclear whether or not the positive result was from the self-test or from a separate testing encounter.

The university tells WVIR in an email that this positive test does not impact their plans to begin classes this week, or for the fall as a whole.

