Warm and dry weather returns today

Stormy weather moves back in by Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A weak frontal boundary will continue to push to our east allowing drier air to move into the region. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine and lowering humid levels as highs get back into the mid-80s. Rain chances will remain limited as well until a weak disturbance pushes a few late afternoon showers and storms into the region Tuesday. Even better storm chances return Wednesday and continue through the remainder of the week as another frontal boundary stalls out across our area. The stormy pattern should break down as we head through the weekend.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Despite the warmer highs, dew points will actually be at a somewhat comfortable level to begin the work week. Monday will be likely our fairest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and very low rain chances. Tuesday will begin dry, but latest models suggest and few showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Highs will warm into the mid 80s both days.

A front brings a short break in humidity to start the week.
REST OF THE WEEK

Another active weather pattern sets up Wednesday through the end of the week thanks to an increase in moisture and a series of disturbances passing through our region. Expect daily afternoon storm chances through Saturday with heavy rain possible at times. No immediate concern for flooding, but given recent rain we’ll have to keep an eye out for localized flooding. Highs will run a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and rain with highs mostly in the 70s to near 80.

Daily storm chances return.
THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to track a couple areas of concern. As of right now both systems have about a 10-20% chance of development through the next couple of days. The chance of development increases to 40% or greater through the next 5 days. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

The NHC is monitoring 2 areas of concern our over the Atlantic.
