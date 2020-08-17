Wisconsin man arrested with crocodile, snakes, frogs in Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Appleton Police Department removed several animals, including reptiles, from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

Police told us Monday they found multiple reptiles, including a small crocodile and snakes, frogs, rabbits and “numerous other animals”:

One crocodile

One snake, 6-7 feet long

One snake, 3 feet long

1 “bigger lizard”

Assortment of lizard and frogs

4 bunnies

4 ducks

1 chicken

2 guinea pigs

1 black scorpion

1 dog

Various fish

Officers were dispatched on separate occasions to multiple Appleton addresses for incidents involving the same adult man.

The officers investigated a disturbance and then arrested 21-year-old Kyle Komp. Komp is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Outagamie County. Police are also recommending a concealed weapon violation charge in neighboring Calumet County.

Appleton police said in a statement that “due to the complexity of the ongoing investigations, which include the welfare of various animals and reptiles, The Appleton Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Humane Officer were summoned to assist in the case. A search warrant was executed at the south side residence, and numerous animals and reptiles were removed, among other things.”

The department also stated that it is aware of several social media posts related to this incident and said some of the information shared in the posts is inaccurate.

The department stated “cruelty to animals is a serious issue. If you are unable to care for a pet properly and need to surrender an animal, please reach out so we can connect you with resources.”

The investigation is still active.

