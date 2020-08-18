Beautiful today, but we turn stormy for the rest of the week

We start off our Tuesday under an area of high pressure, but a weak disturbance will push a few late day showers and storms into the region. A lot of the area though will remain on the quiet side. We increase our chances of storms Wednesday which will continue for the remainder of the week as another front stalls out across our area. The stormy pattern should break down as we head into the upcoming weekend.

TUESDAY

Plan for another pleasant day, starting out very similar to Monday, but ending with more clouds. Skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon as our next front approaches. Any showers and storms that develop with the front will be very isolated and mainly during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

A weak area of high pressure holds on this giving us nice sunshine. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Another active weather pattern sets up Wednesday through the end of the week thanks to an increase in moisture and a series of disturbances passing through our region. Expect daily afternoon storm chances through Saturday with heavy rain possible at times. There’s no immediate concern for flooding, but given recent rain, we’ll have to keep an eye out for localized flood issues. Highs will run a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and rain with highs mostly in the 70s to near 80.

Rainfall may top 1" or more through early in the weekend. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

Much like last weekend, Saturday is looking more unsettled than Sunday as a front pushes the rain out with increasing sunshine. Highs this weekend will once again climb into the low to mid 80s.

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to track a couple areas of concern. As of right now the systems have about a 20-70% chance of development in the next 48 hours. The chance of development increases to 60% or greater through the next 5 days. The next name on the hurricane list would be Laura, followed by Marco. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.