Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen motorcycle

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a motorcycle was stolen.

The bike was taken from the Turkey Foot Road area of the county on or around August 12, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcycle is a 2018 Indian Scout 60 with matte, black wheels and black paint.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

