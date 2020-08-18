Advertisement

City Council delivers unanimous vote to remove Lee monument from downtown Roanoke

There will be a 30-day proposal period when historical societies, museums, battlefields, etc. may generate a pitch for the future of the statue.
William Foreman took the monument down in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council voted unanimously Monday night to permanently remove the Robert E. Lee Confederate monument in its entirety that stood on 3rd Street and Church.

There will be a 30-day proposal period when historical societies, museums, battlefields, etc. may generate a pitch for the future of the statue. The city will then review any proposals and may move forward by removing the final piece of the monument that is still standing.

On July 21, a 70-year-old Roanoke man knocked over the monument saying, “I wanted to prevent an incident that’s going to, I believe happen, I call it, the day of action, when they actually take it down or leave it up, and I believe that there’s going to be both sides there with big opinions and a lot of pressure.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

