Danville pharmarcy technician sentenced on federal drug charge

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former pharmacy technician working in Danville was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday to 13 months in federal prison for illegal distribution of a controlled substance. That’s according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Paulette Toller, 60, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance, acquiring, and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.

According to court documents, Toller, who had worked as a pharmacy technician at Sovah Health Danville since 2001, admitted to finding a “loophole” in the hospital’s automated dispensing system that allowed her to withdraw controlled substances under codes that were no longer valid. Toller admitted to obtaining the substances, which included hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances, for her personal use.

