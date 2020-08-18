Advertisement

Danville to make final pitch for All-America City Award

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A team of community representatives from Danville will be making its final pitch Tuesday morning as to why the city should be named an All-America City.

Danville is one of 20 finalists for the award, along with Roanoke.

The presentation will begin at 11:25 a.m. before a panel of national jurors from the National Civic League. The non-profit names 10 localities an All-America City annually, for their work in tackling critical challenges.

This year, localities were asked to showcase their work on creating a healthy community for all, specifically in populations experiencing poorer health outcomes.

Danville chose to highlight three health equity efforts in its application: the Fit Mobile program, the work of the Danville Youth Health Equity Leadership Institute and the Community Health Worker Initiative. The city was named a finalist in March.

Initially, representatives were invited to Denver to compete for the award, but the event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Danville and other finalists are making their final presentations in a virtual conference.

An award ceremony to announce the 10 winners will be held virtually on Wednesday.

You can watch Danville’s presentation Tuesday during a live stream on the All-America City Awards Facebook page or on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

