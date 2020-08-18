Advertisement

ESPN’s Marty Smith Speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Marty Smith speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club Monday night
Marty Smith speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club Monday night(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -Giles native Marty Smith has gone from playing football at Giles High School to newspaper jobs in Lynchburg and Roanoke to NASCAR.com and now ESPN as a college football and basketball reporter. Monday night, he detailed his journey in sports media and shared some words of wisdom at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting at the Salem Civic Center. Smith’s first ever visit to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club brought a simple yet poignant message.

“If you work hard and you are kind to other people,” he said, “and nothing is good enough, good enough ain’t ever good enough, you can be whatever you want to be. I don’t care if you’re from Buchanan. I don’t care if you’re from Pembroke. I don’t care if you’re from Newport. It don’t matter. There is no barrier. "

Marty spun tales about his interactions with sports royalty, including PGA Tour pro Tony Finau, and Alabama football coach Nick Saban, as well as a Special Olympics athlete that touched his heart. By the end of the night, he had touched someone else's, offering a year scholarship to fellow Giles High School grad Ty Lowery who will be freshman at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista.

“I partnered with my producer and one of his brothers who have a charity called Tomorrow’s Team,” he continued. “and we made the decision that we are going to help people. Ty Lowery is a beacon in the world. I knew that his little brother, Cam, has Down’s Syndrome and I have been told by everyone involved what an unbelieveable big brother he is to Cam. So I asked him tonight after the scholarship stuff happened, “what is your relationship with Cam?” He started to get emotional and he said, “I feel like God put me here to take care of him.” That’s all you need to know.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Liberty’s ACC football opponents express concern over Flames’ COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Hugh Freeze said no Liberty football players have been tested in more than two weeks.

Sports

Southern Conference Postpones Fall Sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
VMI will not play football until the spring after Southern Conference decides to postpone all fall sports.

Sports

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Sports

Revamped Roanoke Rush look to bring new success

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Latest News

Sports

Revamped Roanoke Rush look to renew semi-pro success in the valley

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The valley's newest squad is hoping an old name can help bring a winning culture back to the region.

Sports

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
That means all three majors won’t have fans this year.

Sports

ACC, SEC plan to move ahead with fall sports

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
On a day when sports fans saw the Big 10 and Pac 12 suspend their Fall 2020 sports amid concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, two power five conferences are remaining focused on safely conducting competition.

Sports

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Sports

As Cavaliers open practice, UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall acknowledges challenges still facing football

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Wahoos have not had a positive COVID-19 case since the report issued on July 24.

Sports

JMU suspends fall sports competition

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University has suspended fall sports competition.