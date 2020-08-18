Extra costs this school year concerning for multiple school systems

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you could sum up the school year for all school systems in one word, that word would be uncertain.

“You know we kind of have to make it up as we go along,” said Richard Bailey, a Board of Supervisors member for Botetourt County Schools.

“We were expecting one thing with funding when the year began and then COVID hit, and that threw everything into a tailspin, you know for every locality, but especially school systems,” said Matthew East, a Botetourt County School Board member.

In Botetourt County, school board members and board of supervisor members are working together closely.

With a budget of almost $60 million and 12 schools, the same needs are present this year as past years, with school starting in person August 24. But this school year, every student will learn virtually three days per week.

“The CARES Act funding gave us over $158 thousand for new Chrome Books, which is extremely gracious and we truly appreciate it,” said East.

But only grades 5th through 12th receive the Chromebooks.

In Roanoke City, technology costs are also adding up.

“We’re probably at $1 million already with buying actual devices, computers, tablets, that sort of thing, and then internet connectivity is the other piece of that,” said Kathleen Jackson, Roanoke City School’s CFO.

$5.8 million is how much Roanoke City Schools received from the CARES Act. The system has 24 schools and a budget of just over $231 million.

While the first nine weeks of school will be virtual for most Roanoke students and teachers, there are other costs that are stacking up in addition to technology, and both school systems see them.

“PPE, that’s a big one, we have already incurred expenses, and that will continue as long as this pandemic continues,” said Jackson.

“Well, the cleaning supplies are a gigantic cost,” said East.

Despite the costs, leaders from both school systems we spoke with say they’re making the best decisions they can, with the resources they have, in a year where there’s not much certainty.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.