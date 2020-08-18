Four Henry Co. middle school employees test positive for COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Laurel Park Middle School employees were sent home early Friday after four colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Henry County Public Schools, the four patients were linked through contact tracing and any others potentially exposed were alerted and advised to quarantine. The positive results have been reported to the Department of Labor and Industry in accordance with CDC and VDH guidelines, according to the district.

Laurel Park received additional deep cleaning and sanitizing over the weekend. School administration says they have not been notified of any additional cases since staff returned to school, and they actively encouraging employees to stay in their work areas. In-person meetings are also being discouraged.

Staff members are asked to wear a mask when interacting with others and traveling in common areas, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

