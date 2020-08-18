Advertisement

Four Henry Co. middle school employees test positive for COVID-19

Laurel Park received additional deep cleaning and sanitizing over the weekend.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Laurel Park Middle School employees were sent home early Friday after four colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Henry County Public Schools, the four patients were linked through contact tracing and any others potentially exposed were alerted and advised to quarantine. The positive results have been reported to the Department of Labor and Industry in accordance with CDC and VDH guidelines, according to the district.

Laurel Park received additional deep cleaning and sanitizing over the weekend. School administration says they have not been notified of any additional cases since staff returned to school, and they actively encouraging employees to stay in their work areas. In-person meetings are also being discouraged.

Staff members are asked to wear a mask when interacting with others and traveling in common areas, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands.

More on Henry County Public Schools can be found at https://www.henry.k12.va.us/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garlic discovery could lead to flavor control

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A discovery at a Virginia Tech research lab has found an enzyme in garlic that may make the plant more potent and flavorful.

News

City Council delivers unanimous vote to remove Lee monument from downtown Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There will be a 30-day proposal period when historical societies, museums, battlefields, etc. may generate a pitch for the future of the statue.

News

Sharp divisions expected during special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
A session that started as first aid for the state budget, has expanded to include criminal justice reform and the full range of the state’s coronavirus response. With lawmakers returning to Richmond Tuesday, advocacy groups were busy rallying support. Monday morning it was a new coalition calling for paid sick leave.

News

Roanoke Arches art project

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

Roanoke and Danville in the running for All-America City Award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke and Danville are finalists for this year's All-America City Awards, and this week they hope to convince the judges they have earned the honor.Monday morning, it was Roanoke’s turn.

News

Virtual learning with home pods

Updated: 3 hours ago
The pods are part of a teaching strategy that includes small groups of children paired with a teacher, tutor or parent.

The New Back-to-School

Closing the internet gap for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jean Jadhon
In order to learn virtually students need a laptop and internet access. How some school systems are overcoming hurdles to close the gap and make virtual learning happen

News

Roanoke City Public Schools surprises grand prize winner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
In a surprise presentation, Molly Murdock learned Monday that she was the grand prize winner of the school district's summer reading program.

News

Collaborative art project gives new life beneath bridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The project Arches hopes to transform the space beneath Roanoke's Memorial Bridge into a more welcoming space.

Consumer

Virginians asked to report unsolicited seeds directly to USDA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Residents will receive directions while completing the report on how and where to mail the seeds and the accompanying packaging material.