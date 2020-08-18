Garlic discovery could lead to flavor control

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

A discovery at a Virginia Tech research lab has found an enzyme in garlic that may make the plant more potent and flavorful.

The team learned a new step in the metabolic process that produces an enzyme called allicin that could lead to the flavor boost or reduction.

They say it’s possible that garlic makes its flavor in a simpler way than originally thought.

“It could lead to the selection or the production of different garlic bulbs that have more flavor, more pungency or less,” said graduate researcher Hannah Valentino. “It really gives us a little bit more of an ability to actually regulate that process.”

Controlling the potency of garlic is still years away, but it could help farmers know the strength of their crops without genetic engineering.

Read more about the discovery here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.