Gov. Northam proposes voter protection measures ahead of November general election

Governor Ralph Northam announced three proposals for Virginians to have safe and fair access to the ballot box for the November 3 General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Ralph Northam announced three proposals for Virginians to have safe and fair access to the ballot box for the November 3 General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday proposals to expand access to voting for the General Election in November amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we must take additional steps to make it easier to vote, not harder,” said Gov. Northam. “With these measures, we will protect public health and ensure Virginians can safely exercise their right to vote in the November election. Whether you put your ballot in the mail or vote in-person, voting will be safe and secure in our Commonwealth.”

Gov. Northam put forward three proposals for addressing voting challenges brought on by the pandemic:

The first is prepaid postage. The governor’s proposed budget sets aside $2 million for prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the November 3 General Election.

Second is the use of drop-off boxes and locations. The proposal would permit localities to use drop boxes or drop-off locations for those voting absentee, under security standards set by the Virginia Department of Elections.

Lastly, is the absentee cure process. The governor’s office said this measure will ensure Virginians’ voting rights are protected, by allowing them to fix errors on their absentee ballot. Currently, errors are not able to be fixed, meaning a person’s ballot may end up discarded. Since many citizens will be voting absentee for the first time in November, the governor feels the proposal will help ensure all votes are counted.

Gov. Northam’s proposed budget also includes funding for police reform; expanding safe, affordable housing; increasing access to high-speed broadband; providing resources for urgent dam safety; teaching a more accurate version of Virginia history; and supporting Virginia’s public Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The governor’s proposals were announced during a virtual joint meeting of the House Appropriations, House Finance, Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees, and will be considered by legislators during the special General Assembly session beginning Tuesday afternoon.

More information on the governor’s proposed amendments to the 2020-2022 Biennial Budget can be found here.

