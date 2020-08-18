Lynchburg area unemployment claims drop to early pandemic levels

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As folks get back to work in the Lynchburg area, Main Street businesses and the like are seeing a positive trend: unemployment claims are down.

“It’s a good sign for our area and it’s a sign that people are getting back to work, that they feel safe to some extent to get back to work and that there are jobs available in our area,” said Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works - Central Region business engagement and outreach coordinator.

According to data from the Virginia Employment Commission, first-time claims were down 48 percent from August 1 to August 8 for the Lynchburg area.

Weekly claims dropped 18 percent in that same time frame.

However, what’s driving those numbers down could also be attributed to people exhausting their benefits.

“It’s not infinite. You can’t continue to receive benefits if you’ve exhausted those benefits, and that could be what’s happening for a lot of employees,” said Saunders.

Over at Interfaith Outreach Association, Shawne Farmer says her organization - which helps with getting rent and utility assistance - is still busy.

“We are seeing some people who are now asking for assistance with their bills now that that stimulus amount - that $600 - is no longer there,” said Farmer, executive director.

She also says even with people getting back to work, they aren’t immediately able to catch up on their bills.

As a result, they still need help paying back things like rent or utilities.

“They don’t catch up immediately once they get that first paycheck, so it could take a while for them to be able to catch up,” said Farmer.

But to sustain these lower claiming levels will depend on the demand for products and services.

“As long as we have people in our community who are able to navigate this pandemic safely, get out and patronize our businesses, I believe that we’ll continue to see hiring take place in our area,” said Saunders.

Food prep and serving occupations still remain at the top of the initial claims list for this area.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.