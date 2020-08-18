Advertisement

Lynchburg registrar gears up for election, offers tips to voters

Virginia vote by mail application forms can be found in the registrar's office.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the presidential election only months away, one of our hometown registrars is gearing up for safe voting.

The Lynchburg registrar reminds people they can vote in different ways, including early voting.

For voting by mail, the registrar’s office says that method is safe, but to also get those ballots in early.

Those ballots must be postmarked by the day of the election to count.

Voting early in person is also an option, beginning September 18.

“If you do choose to vote by mail, just vote early and get your ballot and mail your ballot back as soon as possible and make sure to follow all the instructions, and if possible leave a telephone number on your application in case we do have a question,” said Christine Gibbons, City of Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar.

Health precautions will be taken on Election Day, including social distancing and cleaning.

