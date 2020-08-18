Advertisement

Members of Roanoke’s task force to reduce gun violence look at Danville’s Policing Model

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four years ago, Danville had the highest homicide rate per capita in Virginia.

Now, the US Attorney’s office sings praises over the south side city.

“We hold out Danville as a really important and good example of what can happen,” said Daniel Bubar, first assistant U.S Attorney for Virginia’s Western District.

Bubar joined Roanoke’s most recent task force gun violence meeting. He told members of the gang subcommittee that two large federal gang racketeering cases in 2019 and earlier this year, were a big help.

But it wasn't just the prosecutions.

“There was a new police chief who had just came in, who’s only been there around two and a half years, Scott Booth,” said Bubar.

“I certainly don’t want to sound arrogant and say other communities can learn from us but I will say there are many things we are doing now in Danville that has had a positive impact on violent crime, specifically gang crime,” said Booth.

In previous stories, WDBJ has covered some of the techniques Danville’s PD has used over the last two and a half years, like community policing and having different captains in different parts of the city to track crime based on location. According to Chief Booth, those same techniques are what the department continues to use.

Danville also heavily relies on a position held by Robert David, who helps at-risk teens secure jobs.

David has been invited to attend Roanoke's next task force meeting.

According to Bubar, for Roanoke to see change like Danville has, it's going to take partnership.

Booth tends to agree.

“You can always arrest the shooters, take them off the streets, but you have to have an outreach component because there are other folks that are drawn into that lifestyle,” said Booth.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

