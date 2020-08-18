Advertisement

More students enroll in remote learning in Bedford County

After the school board voted to delay the start of school, more families have signed up for remote learning.
By Ashley Anne
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More students are opting for virtual learning in Bedford County.

After the school board voted to delay the start of school, more families have signed up for remote learning.

This school year, everyone is learning. “I called it Canvas 101,” said Moxely. “Think of a module as a unit.”

Teacher Christine Moxley has been working with other Bedford County teachers on how to use the new online software called Canvas.

The software allows teachers to build modules for their class to include video and writing lessons.

It’s just one of many new adjustments for the 2020 fall semester. “It’s going to be different and we’re just asking for everyone’s understanding,” said Bedford County Superintendent Doug Schuch.

Schuch says about 30 percent of the roughly 9,300 students are now signed up for 100 percent online learning.

That’s about 800 more than last week.

This comes after the school board voted to delay the first day of school to prepare for online instruction.

The first day of school for elementary students and all virtually enrolled is Sept. 8. Middle school students will begin on Wed., Sept. 9 and high schoolers will begin Thurs., Sept. 10.

Leaders say this will give everyone more time to adjust. “Every challenge also presents an opportunity and there are so many things that we are discovering and learning through this pandemic and through this challenge that are just good for children and good for education,” explained Schuch.

