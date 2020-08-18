Advertisement

No immediate ruling on motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

FILE - In this July 31, 2017 file photo, the sun sets behind the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Attorneys will be back in court Thursday, July 23, 2020, for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia's capital city.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge heard arguments but did not immediately rule on whether to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove an enormous Richmond statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

An injunction issued in the lawsuit currently prevents Northam’s administration from moving forward with plans to take down one of the country’s most prominent tributes to the Confederacy.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking to have the lawsuit tossed and the injunction dissolved.

On Tuesday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant said he would rule “within a week.” If Marchant declines to toss the lawsuit, Herring says a trial is expected in October.

