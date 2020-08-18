Advertisement

No one injured, displaced in Roanoke County fire late Monday

Detached garage fire in the 6600 block of Northway Drive in Roanoke County.
Detached garage fire in the 6600 block of Northway Drive in Roanoke County.(Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured or displaced in a Roanoke County fire late Monday night.

County Fire and Rescue units from Hollins and North County stations responded just before 11 p.m. to the 6600 block of Northway Drive for a report of a residential structure fire.

Crews found a detached garage with heavy fire showing. It was under control in approximately 23 minutes.

More Video from Northway Drive

Here is another video of the Fire last night in the 6600 block of Northway Drive. Upon arrival, units found a detached garage that was heavily involved in fire. The fire was under control in about 23 minutes. There were no injuries and no damage to the adjacent houses. As this was a detached garage, where no one lived, no one will be displaced for the night. The City of Roanoke Fire and EMS also assisted on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, however a cause could not be determined. The garage is a total loss with damage estimates at $50,000.

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

There was no damage to the adjacent houses, but the garage is a total loss as the fire caused a partial collapse. Damage estimates are approximately $55,000.

Fortunately, last night's garage fire was in a detached garage causing no injuries and no one to be displaced. Every...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, but could not determine the exact cause. The City of Roanoke Fire and EMS also assisted with the call.

