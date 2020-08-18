No one injured, displaced in Roanoke County fire late Monday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was injured or displaced in a Roanoke County fire late Monday night.

County Fire and Rescue units from Hollins and North County stations responded just before 11 p.m. to the 6600 block of Northway Drive for a report of a residential structure fire.

Crews found a detached garage with heavy fire showing. It was under control in approximately 23 minutes.

There was no damage to the adjacent houses, but the garage is a total loss as the fire caused a partial collapse. Damage estimates are approximately $55,000.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental, but could not determine the exact cause. The City of Roanoke Fire and EMS also assisted with the call.

