Over $1 million secured for housing rehabilitation

Floyd County has just received over a million dollars to help give new life to over a dozen homes in need of repair.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Based on a real estate assessment, the county’s community and economic development director Lydeana Martin said roughly 10 percent of homes in Floyd County are in fair or poor condition.

“There’s so much housing need in Floyd County and a lot of volunteers have been working for over three years to help meet some of those needs,” Martin said.

About three and a half years ago, the ‘Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing’ or FISH group was formed of volunteers to see how they could help their neighbors.

“It snowballed,” said co-founder Susan Icove. “We found that we have a great source of volunteers here who love to participate and give back. We’re a very unique community in that way.”

FISH has worked on several smaller-scale projects like roof repairs and other needs of families with smaller $1,000 or $1,500 grants.

“Really it’s too widespread to really be helpful to just one area,” Icove said.

The specific homes to be repaired with this round of money are still being determined as applications are being finalized. What makes this grant unique is that the homes can be scattered throughout the county to qualify, they don’t have to be in one part of the county or from a neighborhood.

“Thankfully this time in order to serve rural places like Floyd, they opened it up to scattered site, which means that houses can be miles apart but they still have to be income eligible,” Martin said.

Martin said this is the most money the county has been able to get its hands on for repairing homes.

“We feel like this is part of a very big picture to make sure that everybody has a good shot at moving forward in life,” she said.

While it may be several more months before work can begin, the county is ready to take that next big step.

“I’m really proud of Floyd and this group of people that come together to help each other,” Icove said.

Floyd County received $1,080,000 from the state for Housing Rehabilitation and Community Development. The money is planned to rehabilitate nine homes and substantially reconstruct six. The project is anticipated to serve 34 low to moderate income community members.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

