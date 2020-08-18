Radford University completes first week of back-to-class with 12 COVID cases

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - About a dozen students at Radford University have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to new information posted by the university, which indicates .75% of 1,470 students who have been tested have tested positive as of August 14.

The president of Radford University noting the passage of the first week of classes in the 2020-2021 academic year, and is thanking students, faculty, and staff for “following Commonwealth of Virginia requirements and Radford University expectations for the modified ways in which we must operate and interact” due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

President Brian O. Hemphill says Highlanders have been diligent in completing the Daily Symptom Tracking for COVID-19 Screening and the “Healthy Highlanders” honor pledge.

Radford University has developed a Campus Reopening Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is regularly updating the Reopening webpage with recent campus communications.

