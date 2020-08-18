Advertisement

School district evaluates after COVID cases

Laurel Park Middle School, Henry County
Laurel Park Middle School, Henry County(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will continue to encourage social distancing and evaluate its procedures after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well, certainly it is not something we looked forward to; however, it was something, like you said, everyone needed to pre-plan and anticipate in the event that it did occur,” Communications Director Monica Hatchett said.

Last week a staff member from Laurel Park Middle School reported testing positive. The school district did its own contact tracing and by Friday found three others were infected.

Staff was sent home early so the building could get an extra deep clean.

“It involves stronger chemicals, such as foggers and things of that nature,” Hatchett said.

Henry County Public Schools said it was prepared for the possibility of positive cases and has been planning for this for months.

“We have a return-to-school team that has met weekly since March and that team reviews possible scenarios on a regular basis,” Hatchett said.

That team debriefed Monday as staff returned to campus and said they will continue to look at things with a critical eye.

“What else can we do to make ourselves even safer?” Hatchett said.

The school district is conducting 100-percent virtual classes and will continue to do so until COVID cases start to fall in their community. Besides the four positive cases at Laurel Park, there have been no other reported infections in the district.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg has two positive COVID cases; tests pending on more

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Results are still awaited for 16 more.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Latest News

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement by the Labor Ministry makes France one of the relatively few countries in the world that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job.

Coronavirus

Virginia’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests down as of Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,385,832 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.0 percent reported Monday.

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Coronavirus

FDA flags accuracy issue with widely used coronavirus test

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.