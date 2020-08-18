School district evaluates after COVID cases

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools will continue to encourage social distancing and evaluate its procedures after four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well, certainly it is not something we looked forward to; however, it was something, like you said, everyone needed to pre-plan and anticipate in the event that it did occur,” Communications Director Monica Hatchett said.

Last week a staff member from Laurel Park Middle School reported testing positive. The school district did its own contact tracing and by Friday found three others were infected.

Staff was sent home early so the building could get an extra deep clean.

“It involves stronger chemicals, such as foggers and things of that nature,” Hatchett said.

Henry County Public Schools said it was prepared for the possibility of positive cases and has been planning for this for months.

“We have a return-to-school team that has met weekly since March and that team reviews possible scenarios on a regular basis,” Hatchett said.

That team debriefed Monday as staff returned to campus and said they will continue to look at things with a critical eye.

“What else can we do to make ourselves even safer?” Hatchett said.

The school district is conducting 100-percent virtual classes and will continue to do so until COVID cases start to fall in their community. Besides the four positive cases at Laurel Park, there have been no other reported infections in the district.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.