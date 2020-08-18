University of Lynchburg has two positive COVID cases; tests pending on more

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two students at University of Lynchburg have tested positive for COVID-19, with two more positive-pending.

Test results are awaited on 16 more students.

The numbers have been made available on a status sheet posted on the university’s COVID-19 web page. The sheet lists all on-campus cases or suspected cases as reported to Student Health, according to the university.

The university sent an email to members of the campus community about the latest cases Tuesday.

