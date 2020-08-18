Advertisement

Virginia’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests down as of Tuesday

There was a 6.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.0 percent reported Monday.
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 108,282 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 107,421 reported Monday, an 861-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 734 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

4,473 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,396 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,385 reported Monday.

1,385,832 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.0 percent reported Monday.

1,173 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,827 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

