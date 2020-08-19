Advertisement

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANGHORNE, Pa. (KYW/CNN) - Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, are charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault.

The incident happened earlier this month.

The worker had made the comment about masks to the couple earlier in the day. They allegedly attacked him when they saw him later.

The teen was hospitalized with injuries serious enough to require surgery.

Police arrested McCoy Wednesday after they say he tried to barricade himself inside his home. Bonds is expected to surrender to authorities.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

