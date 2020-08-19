Buena Vista schools get help with food debt

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s city schools have gotten a little financial help.

Tiffany Kidd of Rockbridge Raffles presented them with a check for $5082.79, clearing all the food program debt held by students in the system.

“This was just the perfect timing for us,” said Buena Vista Superintendent Dr. John Keeler. “I’ll be honest with you, this blew me away that somebody would do that. I’ve never met her before, never knew about Rockbridge Raffle until yesterday, but I’ll tell you what, I’m a fan right now.”

Rockbridge Raffles has also helped other schools with their food debt by raising money through raffling items online.

