Buena Vista schools get help with food debt

Tiffany Kidd of Rockbridge Raffles presents Buena Vista school officials with a check to cover school lunch debt.
Tiffany Kidd of Rockbridge Raffles presents Buena Vista school officials with a check to cover school lunch debt.(Buena Vista city schools | WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s city schools have gotten a little financial help.

Tiffany Kidd of Rockbridge Raffles presented them with a check for $5082.79, clearing all the food program debt held by students in the system.

“This was just the perfect timing for us,” said Buena Vista Superintendent Dr. John Keeler. “I’ll be honest with you, this blew me away that somebody would do that. I’ve never met her before, never knew about Rockbridge Raffle until yesterday, but I’ll tell you what, I’m a fan right now.”

Rockbridge Raffles has also helped other schools with their food debt by raising money through raffling items online.

