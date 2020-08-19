Advertisement

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office introduces K-9 unit to force

The K-9 unit was introduced to the public Wednesday.
The K-9 unit was introduced to the public Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Aug. 19, 2020
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed three furry faces to its force.

They introduced three dogs Wednesday morning as part of their new K-9 unit.

They say those dogs will be used for things such as finding missing people and performing arrests.

The sheriff’s office says training for the dogs took anywhere from three to six weeks.

They credit the community with supporting them to get to this point.

“The vision of Sheriff Clark was to get the canines into our county to help us fight the war on drugs, to also help us find lost and missing persons,” said Captain Sam Green.

Those dogs got their start out in the field this week.

