Doctor and wife plead guilty to writing prescriptions for Wythe Co. patients, then keeping the drugs

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A doctor and his wife from Charlotte, North Carolina pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to illegally distribute prescription opioids, then lying about it.

David Francis Lelio, 57, and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, 50, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids, specifically oxycodone, according to US Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. David Lelio also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement. Both will be sentenced in December.

The pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, Dr. Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some of whom lived in Wythe County, without a legitimate medical purpose. As part of the conspiracy, the doctor wrote opioid prescriptions in his patients’ names with the understanding that some or all of the prescriptions would be shared with his wife. Dr. Lelio and his wife then reimbursed the patients for the cost of filling the prescriptions.

When asked by investigators about the conspiracy, David Lelio said there was no agreement with any of his patients to return or share the prescription opioids with his wife.

The investigation was conducted by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

