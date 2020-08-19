Advertisement

Doctor and wife plead guilty to writing prescriptions for Wythe Co. patients, then keeping the drugs

(WILX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A doctor and his wife from Charlotte, North Carolina pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to illegally distribute prescription opioids, then lying about it.

David Francis Lelio, 57, and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, 50, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids, specifically oxycodone, according to US Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. David Lelio also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement. Both will be sentenced in December.

The pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, Dr. Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some of whom lived in Wythe County, without a legitimate medical purpose. As part of the conspiracy, the doctor wrote opioid prescriptions in his patients’ names with the understanding that some or all of the prescriptions would be shared with his wife. Dr. Lelio and his wife then reimbursed the patients for the cost of filling the prescriptions.

When asked by investigators about the conspiracy, David Lelio said there was no agreement with any of his patients to return or share the prescription opioids with his wife.

The investigation was conducted by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.

Politics

Sen. Warner expects more COVID relief legislation, skeptical of stimulus checks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
He predicts another relief bill will be passed and believes it should focus on issues like unemployment benefits, rental assistance, and support for small businesses.

Economy

Summer home sales soar across the Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The latest data from RVAR shows 638 homes were sold in July. That’s an 11 percent improvement from July 2019.

News

Summer Home Sales Surge in Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.

Forecast

Wednesday, August 19 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A few pop-up storms are possible into the evening with a front nearby. Downpours are possible, but not day should be a washout.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Nelson County Public Schools goes virtual for first eight weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The decision was made out of concern for safety for students and staff.

News

Butterfly Gardens

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office introduces K-9 unit to force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The dogs will be used to help with finding missing persons, drugs, or arrests.

Crime

McDonald’s shooting victim dies; one more hurt

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
There is still no word regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Crime

Lynchburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The arrest was the result of what started as an extortion investigation.