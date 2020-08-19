Advertisement

Five University of Lynchburg students test positive for COVID-19; campus on Alert 2

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three new active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among students at the University of Lynchburg, meaning a total of five, according to President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar. Two were reported Tuesday.

Four of the cases are among students on campus. 21 students are in quarantine and another 10 are in isolation on campus. Test results are expected soon for an additional seven suspected cases, according to the university.

The three most recent cases move the University from Alert Level 1 to Level 2, which is defined by three or more active positive cases on campus. Under Alert Level 2, the following changes will take effect beginning at midnight Thursday, Aug. 20, and continue through midnight Wednesday, Aug. 26.

  • All campus dining options are takeout/delivery only.
  • All classes move to online delivery for one calendar week from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 27, with the exception of graduate health programs and students in clinical/hospital rotations.
  • All in-person athletics and student organization programming is suspended.
  • All indoor recreational facilities are closed.
  • Residential facilities remain open.

The University will reassess in a week and decide upon next steps, Morrison-Shetlar said.

“If we see that the above actions have helped and that the number of positive cases drops back to below three, we may return to Alert Level 1,” she said.

In addition to changes outlined in Alert Level 2, Morrison-Shetlar urged all students, faculty, and staff to “double-down on precautions.”

“Wear your mask or face covering, take your temperature every day and use the LiveSafe app to monitor your health, wash your hands, practice safe physical distancing, and — most importantly — avoid gathering in groups of any size,” she said.

An up-to-date status report is available on the campus COVID-19 webpage.

