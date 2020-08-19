Advertisement

Lawmakers spar as House of Delegates moves toward virtual session

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened a special session Tuesday, meeting in person at VCU’s Siegel Center.

But it didn’t take long for Democrats and Republicans to spar over the Speaker’s plan to go virtual.

Gathering beneath VCU’s championship banners, delegates spread out, as they argued over the procedures for a most unusual session.

Outside, groups of demonstrators supported second amendment rights, education funding and a return to in-person instruction in Virginia’s public schools.

Lawmakers will take up coronavirus-related bills, and criminal justice reform before they’re done, but in the opening hours, Democrats and Republicans tangled over plans to hold the floor sessions and committee meetings online.

“All I can tell you is the Commonwealth’s in trouble,” said Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt). “What we saw today in the House was just a wanton disregard for any rules, a throwing way of tradition. We have set ourselves up for ram-rodding through.”

“We are trying to lead this Commonwealth, and guide it through unprecedented times,” said Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg). “And I think the situation calls for unprecedented measures for the duration that we’re in this pandemic.”

The House is expected to hold virtual committee meetings this week, and lawmakers could vote next Sunday to take the floor sessions online as well.

