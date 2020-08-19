Lexington schools look to hire on more help

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At Lylburn Downing Middle School, like many schools in the area, they’re preparing for fall.

But this is 2020, and preparations include getting your facemasks tested and making sure everything, from books to computers to cleaning supplies, is all in place.

In the classrooms, where desks are carefully placed well apart, teachers are preparing lesson plans, and in her office, Superintendent Rebecca Walters is working to find substitute teachers, nurses, and custodians.

“We’re always looking for folks who would be willing to be a substitute,” said Superintendent Rebecca Walters. “But then when you compound that with the issue of: come be a substitute during a pandemic. That’s a whole different story.”

They’ve reached out through social media, struggling particularly this year for applicants as some of those they’ve depended on in the past felt they had to drop out.

“We have a small substitute pool as it is,” Walters said. “But now with COVID we have an even smaller pool because of course folks are a little bit anxious about coming out and being out in public and working in schools as well. While we have a couple of folks who are incredibly reliable that we are going to be able to have back in our schools this year, we could certainly use some more folks to come in in the event that one of our teachers or staff members have to be out.”

She says response has been good, but they could use more because in these uncertain times, the schools never know when they may have to go to Plan B, C, or D.

“We really need some folks to hopefully be able to say: this is the way to serve our schools,” Walters said. “This is a way to serve our community as they come in and serve in a substitute capacity.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.