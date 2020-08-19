Lynchburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man after a child pornography investigation.

July 18, 2020, police were told of a man being extorted for money because he possessed child pornography. Police determined the man did, in fact, have the pornography, and arrested him August 19.

Antonio Atwell, 24, of Lynchburg, was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

