Advertisement

Monarch butterflies make a stop in Vinton

By Melissa Gaona
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Butterflies are amazing to watch and Bob Siren, a horticulturist in Vinton, is encouraging everyone to plant a butterfly garden. Siren says if you go into your yard you may see a Yellow Swallowtail. These yellow and black butterflies are the most common butterfly in our yards. You may also spot an Eastern Swallowtail, which is a large butterfly with beautiful blue hues.

There is a unique butterfly that comes through our gardens called the Monarch and Siren calls these the “king of the skies”.

Siren works at Power Landscaping in Vinton. One day, while he was out watering plants, a Monarch flew in front of him and he followed her path to a milkweed. “She literally just went straight down to the plants and laid one egg at a time. They can lay upward of 500 eggs, but if they don’t have enough milkweed they may not be able to lay all their eggs,” said Siren.

Siren says it is thought that less than ten percent, some say even less than five percent, of eggs will make it to maturity. Siren says that is why he decided to take the milkweed and the eggs and enclose them for safety. “As soon as I saw the caterpillars, so did a lot of the predators. Things like predatory wasps, like the paper wasp.”

Carroll Worrell was also experiencing a similar situation with her milkweed. “I never thought that caterpillars would make me so happy. I’m down there at 6:30 in the morning, walking my dog, yelling at my husband to come look at caterpillars. So, yes I was very excited!”

Worrell took her milkweed plants filled with eggs and caterpillars to Siren. The two were fascinated to capture the life cycle of these Monarchs.

Milkweed is the only plant Monarch Butterflies can lay eggs on. “Egg is laid, egg turns into a caterpillar, caterpillar goes into stages and gets larger, then it goes into chrysalis. Once it goes to chrysalis for two weeks, it will emerge as a butterfly and then it will start moving north again,” explains Siren.

Monarch Butterflies are orange and black. These butterflies are a migrating species. It starts migration in Mexico and journey’s northward following milkweed. The delicate Monarch travels nearly two thousand miles!

As much as Siren and Worrell enjoyed watching the process of the Monarch’s, they were both excited to release them once they were ready.

If you’d like to plant a butterfly garden, you can visit Bob Siren at Powers Landscaping and Irrigation at 2955 E. Washington Ave Vinton, VA 24179 or call (540) 890-9051.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.

Politics

Sen. Warner expects more COVID relief legislation, skeptical of stimulus checks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
He predicts another relief bill will be passed and believes it should focus on issues like unemployment benefits, rental assistance, and support for small businesses.

Economy

Summer home sales soar across the Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The latest data from RVAR shows 638 homes were sold in July. That’s an 11 percent improvement from July 2019.

News

Summer Home Sales Surge in Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday, August 19 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A few pop-up storms are possible into the evening with a front nearby. Downpours are possible, but not day should be a washout.

The New Back-to-School

Nelson County Public Schools goes virtual for first eight weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The decision was made out of concern for safety for students and staff.

News

Butterfly Gardens

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office introduces K-9 unit to force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The dogs will be used to help with finding missing persons, drugs, or arrests.

Crime

Doctor and wife plead guilty to writing prescriptions for Wythe Co. patients, then keeping the drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, the doctor wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some of whom lived in Wythe County.

Crime

Lynchburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The arrest was the result of what started as an extortion investigation.