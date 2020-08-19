Montgomery Co., towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg announce small business recovery grant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg announced Wednesday a small business recovery grant in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding for the grant program is provided by the CARES Act, and will be administered by all three localities in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Blacksburg Inc., Downtown Christiansburg Inc., and the Blacksburg Partnership.

Small businesses must meet specific eligibility requirements and provide required documentation to be considered for the grant program.

Banks and financial services, non-profits, franchise businesses (except those locally owned and operated) and businesses that are permanently closed or not currently in operation are not eligible.

The localities say future grants may be available for childcare centers and non-profits.

The maximum amount of a grant ranges from $500 to $27,500.

Grants can be used toward payroll, lease and mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, equipment purchases and more.

Applications must be submitted by September 20. Funds will be reviewed by a committee and awarded at one time, with distribution anticipated to begin in October or November.

For more information and to complete an application, visit one of the following locality sites:

For additional info or questions, email grants@blacksburg.gov.

