Advertisement

Muddy ACCE Race gets a spooky twist, pivots for COVID-19

This year, the Muddy ACCE Race has been postponed to the last two weekends in October. Organizers are giving it a spooky twist.
This year, the Muddy ACCE Race has been postponed to the last two weekends in October. Organizers are giving it a spooky twist.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES, Va. (WDBJ) -

September usually marks the annual Muddy ACCE Race. It is a fundraiser to help provide free college for Giles County grads as part of the Access to Community College Education program. Traditionally, the race is a mud obstacle course race.

This year, the event has been postponed to the last two weekends in October. Organizers are giving it a spooky twist where you can walk through a haunted trail at Castle Rock Golf Course. There will also be an after-dark 5-K.

Social distancing as been strategically planned and will be enforced.

“That need is still there, while things looked very different there’s still a need of over 250-thousand dollars to send these kids to school tuition free that we’ve committed to doing,” said tourism marketing director Cora Gnegy.

More than 250 students have gone through the program to pay for college.

You can find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House Members Spar Over Plan to Go Virtual

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 Data to be Shared on Campuses

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech and Radford University will identify positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Virginia Tech and Radford University have announced they will be sharing data of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on their campuses.

News

Negotiations on Danville casino nearing the end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The resort will be at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield.

Latest News

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Politics

Lawmakers spar as House of Delegates moves toward virtual session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of the Virginia House of Delegates opened a special session on Tuesday, meeting in person at VCU’s Siegel Center. But it didn’t take long for Democrats and Republicans to spar over the Speaker’s plan to go virtual.

News

KidsCast Episode 1

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Roanoke Backpack Donations

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

The New Back-to-School

Extra costs this school year concerning for multiple school systems

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Leaders from Botetourt County Schools and Roanoke City Schools talk about financial concerns.

Good News

Roanoke’s Rescue Mission delivers backpacks to Roanoke City Schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Rescue Mission donated backpacks to Roanoke City Schools Tuesday.