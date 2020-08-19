Muddy ACCE Race gets a spooky twist, pivots for COVID-19

GILES, Va. (WDBJ) -

September usually marks the annual Muddy ACCE Race. It is a fundraiser to help provide free college for Giles County grads as part of the Access to Community College Education program. Traditionally, the race is a mud obstacle course race.

This year, the event has been postponed to the last two weekends in October. Organizers are giving it a spooky twist where you can walk through a haunted trail at Castle Rock Golf Course. There will also be an after-dark 5-K.

Social distancing as been strategically planned and will be enforced.

“That need is still there, while things looked very different there’s still a need of over 250-thousand dollars to send these kids to school tuition free that we’ve committed to doing,” said tourism marketing director Cora Gnegy.

More than 250 students have gone through the program to pay for college.

