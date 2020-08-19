Nelson County Public Schools goes virtual for first eight weeks

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A sign outside Tye River Elementary says all visitors must check into the front office.

But for this school and others in Nelson County, that won’t happen for a while.

“We will be 100-percent virtual for the start of school, and we start school on Monday,” said Janell Stinnett, director of secondary instruction.

Monday will begin remote learning for Nelson County Public Schools.

Stinnett says the decision was done out of concern for safety for students and staff.

“We wanted to keep everyone safe, so the school board determined that the best option for Nelson was to go 100-ercent virtual,” said Stinnett.

After originally tracking to use a blended model, families will now have MiFi hot spots if they have reliable cell reception.

And for those without reliable broadband, each school will have a designated evening where folks get drive up to use its internet.

“We also have some community partners throughout the county who have opened up their internet for families,” said Stinnett. “Some they can go into the place of business, some of them will need to sit in the parking lot.”

Chromebooks have already been distributed, but flash drives will be provided for those without any internet service.

As each week passes, the school system will evaluate how it’s doing and asks families to communicate any needs they have.

“With internet, with accessing instructional materials, so that we can better serve out students,” said Stinnett.

