NRV Public Health Task Force shares purpose of new campaign, “Be Committed. Be Well.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some districts in the New River Valley are already back in school while others go back after Labor Day. Now there’s a new campaign that’s uniting them together.

It‘s called “Be Committed. Be Well.” Its mission is to urge residents to help take care of each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign title is printed on new masks that will be passed out to students at all the schools in the New River Valley, a reminder to everyone of the campaign’s tagline #weareallinthistogether.

“That’s the message we have to focus on. That’s “be committed, be well,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health district and one of the lead members of the NRV Public Health Task Force, said. “Take care of each other. And if you’re taking care of each other, you’re taking care of yourself too.”

Much of the task force’s focus over the summer has been on the 20-21 school year.

“We’ve been preparing for our students to come back, our K-12, our colleges,” she said.

She, along with all the schools, participated in table top discussions, where they systematically went through possible scenarios and came up with plans.

“These plans have to be adaptable. They have to flexible. They have to be scale-able. That’s emergency response,” Dr. Bissell said.

One of the most important plans they had to account for is what to do when a staff member or student gets COVID-19. Dr. Bissell said shutting down the school won’t be the first go-to solution.

“One case in a school does not mean that a school has to shut down.” she said. “Multiple cases in a school might not mean that a school has to shut down, and certainly not the whole district.”

K-12 schools plan to disclose when a positive case arises but won’t reveal whether it was a student or staff member. A team of epidemiologists will then investigate the case and trace the exposure, hopefully, never having to close any school.

“Our goal is to keep them back in the classroom and continue with the mitigation strategies,” Dr. Bissell said. “Is there a period where they might have to back off a little bit? They might. But we want to work together and we want to keep them safe, but keep them in school. The feedback’s been very positive so far.”

Currently, in the New River Valley, the positive percent rate of COVID-19 has remained around 3.5-3.6% since testing began back in March. Whereas the Commonwealth as whole has reported to be just under 7%.

Dr. Bissell believes that even with the return of college students and in-person education, that number won’t go up if everyone keeps doing what they need to do, i.e. physical distancing, small group get togethers, washing hands, etc.

