Police investigate apparent murder suicide in Pearisburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Police in Pearisburg are investigating an apparent murder suicide.

Police Chief Jackie Martin confirmed to WDBJ7 that his department was called to a home in the 300 block of Orchard Dr. in Pearisburg just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived two minutes later, Martin said they found two people inside the home who were deceased. Police determined the two were a married couple in their 60s. Each had a single gunshot wound.

Martin said this appears to be an isolated incident. The department continues to investigate while the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke works to determine the official cause of death.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.