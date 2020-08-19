Advertisement

Two shot in northeast Roanoke; no one arrested

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Roanoke.

Roanoke Police were called about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Williamson Road NE, at a McDonald’s restaurant. They found two men with gunshot wounds; both were taken to a hospital.

There is no word yet regarding circumstances or the severity of the victims’ injuries. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

