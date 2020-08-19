Roanoke Outside Foundation announces $100,000 fundraising campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Outside Foundation announced Wednesday a $100,000 campaign to raise money for outdoor assets and businesses in the region.

Project Outside - a partnership between the Roanoke Outside Foundation and land managers - is a community fund created by businesses, governments and individuals. Its goal is to support outdoor improvement projects, maintain key outdoor assets and help launch and support businesses in the outdoor sector.

“We have to ensure that we don’t love our outdoor assets to death,” said Pete Eshelman of the Roanoke Outside Foundation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made that even more apparent with local recreation areas seeing an upwards of 200 percent increase in usage.

Project Outside funds will be used to fill maintenance funding gaps in ongoing initiatives and to begin new outdoor infrastructure projects.

“While it seems that we should be celebrating the fact that more people in our region are getting outside and enjoying all the natural assets we’ve worked so hard to promote, it’s actually generating even more wear and tear. Parks, rivers, greenways, and public spaces don’t bounce back on their own and unfortunately, our region isn’t currently investing in these areas at a rate that will allow us to capitalize on our community strength,” said Eshelman.

The campaign’s goal is to raise $100,000 in 2020 and continue to add to that number in the future.

$50,000 has already been pledged by corporate supporters Anthem, Carilion Clinic, Freedom First Credit Union, Haley Toyota, Hyrdo Flask, Member One Federal Credit Union and Orvis.

“The outdoor narrative of the Roanoke Region is one of our greatest competitive advantages,” said Mike Rigney, vice president of operations at Orvis. “We’ve seen firsthand the value promoting the area’s natural assets has on talent recruitment and retention, as well as how it impacts business attraction and tourism. We need to continue enhancing our strength – the outdoors – and that is why Orvis is proud to support Project Outside.”

You can create a recurring donation for the campaign by clicking here.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.