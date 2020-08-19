Advertisement

Sen. Warner expects more COVID relief legislation, skeptical of stimulus checks

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is calling on members of Congress to return to Washington for negotiations on another round of coronavirus relief legislation.

The senator shared his thoughts on a Facebook Live Town Hall Wednesday.

He predicts another relief bill will be passed and believes it should focus on issues like unemployment benefits, rental assistance, and support for small businesses, not just another stimulus check.

“I think there’s probably less support for another straight stimulus check because that goes to people regardless of whether they’ve been hurt or not by COVID. I think there is a general feeling from both Democrats and Republicans that in this next COVID bill we ought to focus on those who have been hit the hardest, rather than these broad stimulus efforts,” said Warner.

Earlier this month, Congress met to discuss a relief bill, but failed to come to an agreement.

