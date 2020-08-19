Advertisement

Showers & storms return to the forecast

Widespread stormy weather moves back in by Wednesday and lingers into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A frontal boundary will move into the region today and stall out across the region. This front will be the focal point for numerous showers and storms through the upcoming weekend. It won’t be raining all the time, but showers and storms are a good bet each afternoon and evening. This weather pattern should begin to break down as we head toward Sunday. We’ll still have a good storm chance Saturday, but should start to see more sunshine by Sunday.

A front stalls across the region triggering showers and storms through the weekend.
A front stalls across the region triggering showers and storms through the weekend.(WDBJ)

`WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

We’ll start Wednesday with a few stray showers and storms and even some breaks of sunshine. Clouds will be thickening up with another round of showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with any slow-moving storms during the afternoon. Storm coverage should decrease after sunset, but a few stragglers could linger even after midnight. This pattern will be a daily occurrence.

There’s no immediate concern for flooding, but given recent rain, we’ll have to keep an eye out for localized flood issues. Highs will run a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and rain with highs mostly in the 70s to near 80.

Scattered showers and storms stick around through the weekend. We could see 1-2" of rain through the period.
Scattered showers and storms stick around through the weekend. We could see 1-2" of rain through the period.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Much like last weekend, Saturday is looking more unsettled than Sunday as a front pushes the rain out with increasing sunshine possible late in the day Sunday. Highs this weekend will once again climb into the low to mid 80s. As we get closer, we’ll have a better idea on the storm coverage for the weekend. At this time, neither day appears to be a washout.

Temperatures warm as we head toward next week.
Temperatures warm as we head toward next week.(WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to follow two areas in the Atlantic Basin that will likely strengthen in the warm ocean waters over the next 5 days. The next names on the hurricane list would be Laura, followed by Marco. It’s still to early to say exactly where these would go, but areas along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico should stay alert. The lines below show the track through the weekend.

Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

We have a high chance that Laura and Marco will develop out over the Atlantic.
We have a high chance that Laura and Marco will develop out over the Atlantic.(WDBJ)

