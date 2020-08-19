Summer home sales soar across the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a scorching hot summer for home sales across the Roanoke Valley.

“I was getting overwhelmed over the weekend just by the sheer number of phone calls and offers that were coming in,” said Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors (RVAR) President Walter Grewe.

The latest data from RVAR shows 638 homes were sold in July. That’s an 11-percent improvement from July 2019.

The average sale price of those homes was just under $274,000, which is an 18-percent increase over the previous year.

“The number that really popped for me was 787 homes placed under contract,” said RVAR CEO Laura Benjamin. “It was the highest number for any month in any year in the history if the MLS.”

The strong sales numbers are due in part to historically low mortgage rates: 2.88 percent for a 30-year fixed loan.

There’s also a drastically low supply: fewer than 900 homes on the market compared to 2- or 3-thousand.

Add what Grewe calls the “COVID effect.”

That’s where people spend a lot of time at home and realize their current home no longer meets their needs, according to Grewe.

“People realized ‘you know, I can work from home, but I’m going to need a bigger house, or a house with a dedicated space. And of course now, I’m going to need a home where my children do online learning not at the kitchen counter,‘” said Benjamin.

