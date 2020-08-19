Advertisement

Summer home sales soar across the Roanoke Valley

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a scorching hot summer for home sales across the Roanoke Valley.

“I was getting overwhelmed over the weekend just by the sheer number of phone calls and offers that were coming in,” said Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors (RVAR) President Walter Grewe.

The latest data from RVAR shows 638 homes were sold in July. That’s an 11-percent improvement from July 2019.

The average sale price of those homes was just under $274,000, which is an 18-percent increase over the previous year.

“The number that really popped for me was 787 homes placed under contract,” said RVAR CEO Laura Benjamin. “It was the highest number for any month in any year in the history if the MLS.”

The strong sales numbers are due in part to historically low mortgage rates: 2.88 percent for a 30-year fixed loan.

There’s also a drastically low supply: fewer than 900 homes on the market compared to 2- or 3-thousand.

Add what Grewe calls the “COVID effect.”

That’s where people spend a lot of time at home and realize their current home no longer meets their needs, according to Grewe.

“People realized ‘you know, I can work from home, but I’m going to need a bigger house, or a house with a dedicated space. And of course now, I’m going to need a home where my children do online learning not at the kitchen counter,‘” said Benjamin.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hokies roll out face shields designed in Virginia Tech’s helmet lab to help curb spread of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Spray tests showed the two-part visor blocked more than 99.9 percent of small droplets.

Politics

Sen. Warner expects more COVID relief legislation, skeptical of stimulus checks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
He predicts another relief bill will be passed and believes it should focus on issues like unemployment benefits, rental assistance, and support for small businesses.

News

Summer Home Sales Surge in Roanoke Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of daily evening newscast.

Forecast

Wednesday, August 19 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A few pop-up storms are possible into the evening with a front nearby. Downpours are possible, but not day should be a washout.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Nelson County Public Schools goes virtual for first eight weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The decision was made out of concern for safety for students and staff.

News

Butterfly Gardens

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office introduces K-9 unit to force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The dogs will be used to help with finding missing persons, drugs, or arrests.

Crime

Doctor and wife plead guilty to writing prescriptions for Wythe Co. patients, then keeping the drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, the doctor wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some of whom lived in Wythe County.

Crime

Lynchburg man arrested for possession of child pornography

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The arrest was the result of what started as an extortion investigation.

News

Monarch Butterflies

Updated: 2 hours ago